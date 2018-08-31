Actor praises Morecambe and its ‘natives’ and compares bay to Aegean Sea

Actor and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has heaped praise on Morecambe, comparing the bay to the Aegean Sea and highlighting the friendliness of local people.

Writing for The Oldie magazine - a national monthly title catering for older people - he said he was sick of foreign travel and was “going back to Lancashire”.

READER PICTURE''A sunset reflection from the Midland Hotel, Morecambe, by Irene Salvador.

The TV personality, who has clocked up more appearances on Countdown than any other guest, said: “The sunset in Morecambe Bay is as lovely as anything you will find in the Aegean, and strolling along the fabulous Morecambe Promenade is quite as enjoyable as wandering along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice - with the bonus that the natives are friendly, the winkles are fresh, and halfway along you will find a completely delightful statue of the late, great John Eric Bartholomew, who took his stage name from his birthplace and became the comic legend that was Eric Morecambe.

“The Queen unveiled the statue in 1999 and it is one of the many intriguing works of art freely on show in the seaside town which also boasts a surprisingly rich assortment of striking art-deco buildings.

“Forget Corfu. Get up to Morecambe.”

The article contrasts a recent news report by Channel 5, which sparked anger with residents, business owners and the town’s MP for only focussing on negative elements.

READER PICTURE Morecambe Bay sunset by Spencer Ross

Another article published in the Observer on August 26, praised the Midland Hotel and Morecambe’s “spectacular sunset”.

It said: “The beautiful Art Deco sweep of the Midland Hotel on Morecambe’s seafront was lovingly restored a few years ago.

“It’s a grand space. Wisely, however, they’ve not overreached with the food offering.

“The Sun Terrace Restaurant serves a solid reliable menu of brasserie classics: roast scallops with pea puree or Morec ambe Bay shrimps with rye toast, followed by roast rump and braised belly of lamb with a marjoram sauce.

Morecambe Bay sunset. Ingrid Kent

“Book early enough for the spectacular sunset.”

Travel writer and author Bill Bryson, said in his latest book ‘The road to Little Dribbling’: “Morecambe Bay may be the most beautiful bay in Britain”.

In Notes from a Small Island he said: “And yet Morecambe has its charms. Its seafront promenade is handsome and well maintained, and its vast bay is easily one of the most beautiful in the world.”