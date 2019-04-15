Action group meets MP in bid to save Clapham Primary School

Parents bidding to keep a village primary school open have continued their meetings with councillors and MPs as part of their fight.

Representatives from the Community Action Group, parents and school governors met Coun Patrick Mulligan last Wednesday to discuss the possible options available to support small rural primary schools.

George Greenbank said: “It was a wide ranging and constructive meeting; we were pleased that our views are being listened to, and we are grateful to Coun Mulligan for taking the time to come to Clapham to discuss the issues with us.”

The school governors met last week to plan the implementation of the recovery plan they submitted to North Yorkshire County Council in response to the consultation.

Jill Gates said: ‘The school remains open and it is in the best interests of the children to ensure we plan for next year and not be distracted by a consultation process which should never have been launched.’

North Yorkshire County Council will publish their response, to the consultation on April 22 and it will be considered by the NYCC Executive at their meeting on April 30.

Iain Crossley, chair of the Community Action Group, said: “Representatives from both the Community Action Group and the school governors will be attending the NYCC Executive meeting to present our case together.

“There has been no contact from officers at the council in response to our detailed submission, so we feel it important that we express our views directly to the committee members.

“The council should be in no doubt the community is resolute in its support for ensuring local children have access to the best possible education.”

Meanwhile, Philip Farrer, resident trustee of Ingleborough Estate, met with Julian Smith MP on Friday to press the case for the development of Clapham CE Primary School.

Mr Farrer said: “Our MP understands the issues which are affecting rural communities and knows it is important Clapham continues to attract young families. A primary school is an important element of making a village a desirable place to live.”