Abbeystead tree surgeon is fourth best male climber in the world

A tree surgeon from Abbeystead has finished fourth in the men’s section of the World Tree Climbing Championships in Ohio.

Michael Curwen, 28, a climbing arborist, trims trees for a living, but three years ago started competing on the tree clmbing circuit.

Having won the title of UK champion once already. Michael was competing against more than 70 male and female arborists and tree climbers from 20 countries.

He was pipped to the post by last year’s winner James Kilpatrick from New Zealand. In second place was Jeff Inman from the USA and in third place was Johan Pihl of Sweden.

It was the first time competing internationally for Michael, who has been climbing for 12 years.

He works for a local tree surgeon business.