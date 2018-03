Police are currently dealing with a road traffic incident on the A6 at Milnthorpe and have closed the road while enquiries are carried out.

Officers were called to reports of a collision at 4.12am this morning (March 7).

The road is closed between the A6 at Heversham and the Milnthorpe crossroads, and diversions are in place.

Both the Ambulance and Fire service attended the incident.

More to come as we get it.