A-level students celebrate their results across the Lancaster and Morecambe district

Sixth formers across the district have been collecting their A-level results this morning – and we will bring you any celebratory photos and comments as we get them.

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School Year 13 students have been rewarded for all their hard work and commitment with excellent results.

Carnforth High students celebrate their A-level results.

74 per cent of all grades were at A* to B with a remarkable 44 per cent at the very highest A* and A grades.

Forty students gained at least three A-levels at grade A and above, with nine students gaining at least three A* grades.

One of the school’s many top performing students is Megan Dillon. Megan gained two A* and one A grades as well as contributing fully to school sporting life as Sports’ Captain.

Megan is also U19 Lancashire table tennis champion and competes at a national level. She leaves behind a legacy of increased interest and success in table tennis at LGGS. Megan will be studying dentistry at Newcastle University.

Sixth form student Sheba Warhol opening her results at Central Lancaster High School.

Another high performing student who has made a great contribution to school life and local theatre is Niamh Fraser. Niamh gained two A* and one A grade while continuing to develop her acting skills and was recently part of the Duke’s summer production.

Katherine Deakin, who gained three A*, is one of six students who have gained places at Oxbridge. Katherine will be studying Geography at St Catherine’s College, Oxford.

Another outstanding student Marianne Rees, who gained three A* and one A grade, will be continuing her passion for computer science at Leeds University.

There were some very strong performances from students who joined Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School Sixth Form from other schools.

Dallam students Hannah Douthwaite, Samuel Pearce and Charlie Lewis have done exceptionally well in ther International Baccalaureate.

Deputy Head Girl Jen White, who joined from Central Lancaster High School, gained a fantastic three A* grades and will be studying history and politics at London School of Economics.

Another former Central student, Maya Hassan-Rawcliffe, also gained three A* grades and will now develop her fantastic talent in art with a foundation year.

The high success rate means the students have secured their places at their chosen universities to study a wide range of courses including Medicine, Dentistry. Law, Engineering, Politics and International Relations in addition to the more traditional subjects such as Sciences, English, History, Geography and Languages.

Headteacher Jackie Cahalin said: “At Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School Sixth Form we aim to support every student in finding their place in the world as happy, healthy, fulfilled young people, ready for their future.

Ben Simms from Carnforth High with his A-level results.

“Academic success is a key part of this. However also important are the skills our students have developed through a range of opportunities including sports, arts, music, leadership posts and the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“The students and staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve these excellent results. Everybody at LGGS would like to congratulate our Year 13 and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Morecambe High head, Vicki Michael, said: “I would like to congratulate the students at Morecambe Community High School on their impressive A-level results this year.

“Of special note is Fine Art and Photography, where a number of students achieved A* grades. The highest achieving students this year were Lileigh Threlfall with A*, A*, A Bethany Pasha with A*, A*, B and India Evans with A*, A, C.

“We wish all the students well as they take up their University places for the coming September.

“Despite a year of many change for the school, Sixth Form students have performed extremely well, achieving 100% A*-C in Music, Chemistry, Sport, Computing and Media Studies.

Our Lady's Catholic College pupils celebrate their A-level results.

“The students completing the new tougher vocational subjects have also excelled, with the highest performer being Olivia Armitstead who achieved two Distinctions and a Distinction*, exceeding her target grades.

“As a school, we are proud of all their hard work, and would like to congratulate everyone who has made this success possible in 2018.”

Sixth form students and staff at Central Lancaster High School are celebrating the best A-level and BTEC results that the school has seen over previous years.

Students at Lancaster school achieved a 100 per cent pass rate across all of their subjects for the first time in the history of the school.

The school has also seen more students than ever before achieve the highest possible A* and Distinction* grades. Overall students have exceeded their target grades and predictions.

Most of the post-16 students at Central studied a combination of both A-level and vocational BTEC qualifications and they have achieved a superb set of results which has seen all of them secure their destinations of choice for next year.

Staff and governors at CLHS believe that offering a range of curriculum choices that is varied and appropriate to both students and the world we live in is an essential component to their success.

Headteacher Nicola Hall said: “We are delighted that through excellent teaching and the highest quality student support, all of our students have been successful in their post 16 studies.

“They are all making positive choices for their futures and these include a range of university courses and apprenticeships. The dedicated team of tutors here at Central have been providing our students with the best possible advice, guidance and support to ensure that they have all been able to realise their aspirations.

“We have made a number of changes and improvements at Central over the last two years and will continue to do so to ensure that all the children and families that come here are offered the very best education and support that is available.

“We would like to thank our students for their commitment to their studies and to their parents for their on-going support over the last seven years.”

From September 2018, Central Lancaster will no longer offer post-16 provision to students but is working very closely with all of its partners both in Lancaster and beyond to ensure that students make choices from the widest range of high quality provision possible.

“They are provided with excellent careers guidance to support their future choices at every step of their journey with us.

All the student support, careers guidance and wide range of subjects will be available at the school’s Open Evening this year which is scheduled to take place on Thursday September 13.

Carnforth High are extremely proud of the excellent results achieved by Year 13 this year.

Carnforth students have risen to the challenge of the new more rigorous A-Levels, achieving higher than national average grades overall. Of particular note are Art, Mathematics, Religious Education and Sport, all of which achieved 100% A*-B. All vocational subjects achieved a pass rate of 100 per cent.

The highest achieving students in 2018, are: Eden Russell with A* in Geography, A in Art, and B in English; Ben Sims with A in Mathematics, A in Computer Science and B in Physics, and Cameron Lawton with a B in Physics, B in Maths and C in Computer Science.

A spokesman said: “We are equally impressed with the achievements in the reformed vocational qualifications. The highest achieving student was Arran Fearnley with a Distinction* in Business, a Distinction in Media and a Distinction in IT. Once again all students who applied to university have been successful.

“Results this strong would not be possible without the hard work of the staff and students at Carnforth High School and we would like to thank everyone who has been part of our success.”

Carnforth High are extremely proud of the excellent results achieved by Year 13 this year.

Carnforth students have risen to the challenge of the new more rigorous A-Levels, achieving higher than national average grades overall. Of particular note are Art, Mathematics, Religious Education and Sport, all of which achieved 100% A*-B. All vocational subjects achieved a pass rate of 100 per cent.

The highest achieving students in 2018, are: Eden Russell with A* in Geography, A in Art, and B in English; Ben Sims with A in Mathematics, A in Computer Science and B in Physics, and Cameron Lawton with a B in Physics, B in Maths and C in Computer Science.

A spokesman said: “We are equally impressed with the achievements in the reformed vocational qualifications. The highest achieving student was Arran Fearnley with a Distinction* in Business, a Distinction in Media and a Distinction in IT. Once again all students who applied to university have been successful.

“Results this strong would not be possible without the hard work of the staff and students at Carnforth High School and we would like to thank everyone who has been part of our success.”

Dallam A-level and International Baccalaureate students have achieved very good results once again.

Head of Year 13 Steven Henneberry said: “Results seen across Dallam A’ levels and International Baccalaureate courses have allowed our students to progress onto some fantastic diverse university and apprenticeship opportunities, both in the UK and around the world.

“We are extremely proud that all the hard work and determination has paid off, another strong set of results for our Year 13 students.”

Notable achievements include Head Girl Lauren Tranter who will study Drama and Theatre Arts at Goldsmiths, and Head Boy Louis Singleton who will study Music at Leeds College of Music.

“Two sets of twins have also done very well – Theo Gallagher has been offered Business Management at Northumbria whilst his twin Libby has been accepted on to the Art and Design Foundation Course at Kendal College.

“Eve and Grace Sandford have been offered Veterinary Science at Nottingham and Politics and Modern History at the University of Manchester respectively.

“Ross Brooks has been hugely successful in gaining an apprenticeship with BAE Systems.

“In addition to our A-level successes, IBCP students Sam Platon and Dylan Bradley will both study Nutrition, Diet and Lifestyle at Sheffield Hallam. Jake Shuttleworth, also IBCP, will go on to study Outdoor Adventure Education at University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

“These results follow our excellent IB diploma results which include Charlie Lewis studying History at the University of York, Hannah Douthwaite will study Medicine at the University of Manchester and Samuel Pearce is off to the University of Leeds to study Chinese and Spanish.”

Our Lady's Catholic College pupils celebrate their A-level results.