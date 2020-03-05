A 37-year-old woman has been banned from Lancaster city centre for two years

Lancaster Neighbourhood Team have obtained a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in relation to Lisa Podd after evidence of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour was presented in court.

The order has been obtained from Lancaster Magistrates Court, today, March 5.

Lisa Podd has been banned from Lancaster city centre

The CBO, which has been granted for two years, prohibits Lisa Podd from entering any retail premises within the city centre including Bulk and Kingsway retail parks – with the exception that she is allowed to enter Primark and Poundland on the 30th of each month.