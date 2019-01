Thousands of meals have been provided to people in need this Christmas thanks to customer donations at Tesco stores including Carnforth.

Generous customers in Lancashire donated more than 67,000 meals for food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust during the Tesco Food Collection, which ran in stores from November 29 to December 1.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive at The Trussell Trust, said: “Thank you for your support – your generosity has stopped hunger this Christmas.”