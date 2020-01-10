4,000 households in the Lancaster district will be invited to join a People’s Jury to help tackle climate change

Around 4,000 households across the Lancaster district will shortly receive an invitation asking for their help to develop a new climate change action plan.

The establishment of a People’s Jury follows the council’s declaration of a climate change emergency last year.

Staff and students attempted to create a human globe at the Global Climate Strike at Lancaster University. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A People’s Jury is a form of democracy designed to involve a representative group of residents in the deliberations of the council.

From those who express an interest, 30 will form the People’s Jury.

The group will reflect the make-up of the district in relation to gender, age, ethnicity, disability, geography, attitude to climate change and deprivation.

No specific qualifications or skills are needed – just a willingness to share views and opinions and listen to those of other people.

ADOBE STOCK'county road in essex of flooded road with a person paddling down the road in a kayak

Coun Dr Erica Lewis, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Climate change is real.

“From the bushfires in Australia to local flooding, we are facing a climate emergency.

“The city council has committed to being net carbon zero by 2030, but to meet the climate emergency we need our whole district to act and that’s why we are supporting a People’s Jury.

“A People’s Jury invites a representative group of residents to make their recommendations on what they think as individuals and organisations in the district should be doing.

“In deciding how we best address this enormous problem, it is essential that we hear directly from the residents across the district.”

To support the work of the jury, experts will give presentations at each of the eight sessions, which start on February 3.

The jury will conclude its work by developing a set of recommendations for the council to consider.

Those recommendations the city council has direct responsibility for will be progressed to decision.

Those the city council doesn’t have direct responsibility for will be presented to the appropriate organisation with a recommendation that they are considered.

For more information on the People’s Jury, visit Lancaster.gov.uk/climate-emergency.