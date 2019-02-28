30 miles is no mean feat for a six-year-old!

A six-year-old boy walked from Lancaster to Preston to raise an astonishing £1400 for Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Jacob Bowles, along with his dad Gary, spent two days walking the 30-mile route – no mean feat for the Year 2 pupil at Moorside Primary School.

Jacob with volunteers Briony and Jane from Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Gary said: “Around Christmas we saw a Morecambe primary headteacher on BBC Breakfast talking about the food poverty that some of her pupils face.

“Jacob was very curious about this and wanted to give some of his pocket money. This conversation developed into the idea of doing a challenge through which we could raise money for the Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

“Jacob likes a walk (he’s conquered Snowdon and Slieve Donard already!) so that was the choice.”

Jacob’s mum Lisa said: “We are so proud of Jacob. He said that he wanted to do something to help other people and asked to raise some money for the foodbank.

“He’s done incredibly well to raise so much and we are so happy to be able to support such a great cause.”

Annette Smith, foodbank manager, described Jacob as an amazing little boy.

“The money that Jacob has raised for us will make a huge difference to the work that we do,” she said.

“I’m so impressed that such a young lad has such a strong social conscience.”

“Jacob visited the foodbank and met the volunteers who gave him a big tin of chocolate Heroes – just the right name for an amazing young person who has done so much to help the foodbank.”

From an initial target of £600, Jacob and his dad have already raised £1487.71.

If you’d like to add a donation to Jacob’s fundraiser you can find his Just Giving Page under “Jacob’s trek from Preston to Lancaster”.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gary-bowles4.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank gives out emergency food parcels to people in need.

From January to December 2018, the foodbank gave out 7019 emergency three-day parcels to people in need.