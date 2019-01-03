2019 Dukes calendar launched at Scratch night

What better time than a new year to start from scratch? The Dukes will be doing just that on January 18 when it launches its 2019 calendar of live events with a Scratch Night.

This is a chance to see what North West artists are working on before anyone else as they share short work-in-progress performances and ask the audience for feedback.

January’s event will feature a scratch performance by registered nurse and circus performer, Jen Street, pictured, entitled Why Do We Care?

Among the other featured artists will be Lois Mackie performing Best Girl and Leoe and Hyde presenting The Marriage of Kim K.

For more information and to book tickets, contact The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.