1940s revival festival returns to Morecambe after 13 year break

For the first time in 13 years a 1940s revival festival will be launched in Morecambe.

A separate event from Vintage by the Sea, the Morecambe 1940s weekend taking place over this weekend September 1-2, is a community event taking place at the New Inn, Smugglers Den and the War Memorial Hall on Lord Street and Church Street in Poulton.

Lancashire Belle will be performing at the Saturday night 40’s cabaret and dance, “The Ballroom Blitz” supported by local George Formby tribute artist Peter Jetson and a professional 1940’s DJ.

Admission to the dance is £6 by ticket online from the festival website or £8 on the door. All other performances are free.

Also performing across the weekend at the New Inn, Smugglers Den and Memorial Hall are Bexi Exton, 40’s singer, local artists The Anything Goes Swing Trio, Harri Deane and Peter Jetson with 1940s singalongs taking place at the Smugglers Den.

There will be vintage military and private vehicles as well as re enactors to come along to the event.

Poulton Memorial Hall will also be hosting vintage stalls, licensed bar and meals including cream teas and afternoon teas.

A festival spokesman said: “1940s events are extremely popular across the the whole country. Morecambe was one of the first to start back in 2000 and ran up to and including 2005 when it attracted a huge crowd. The original event started in the Poulton area of Morecambe . We are hoping to bring the event back to Morecambe as an annual event.”

For more information about the 1940s revival weekend visit www.m40srev.weebly.com.