17th Century map of Lancaster, portrait of Oliver Cromwell and carved Charles Dickens chair go up for auction

A variety of 17th century printed maps including one of "The Countie Pallatine of Lancaster" by John Speed are set to sell for hundreds of pounds at auction.

The auction will feature printed maps, porcelain, paintings and boxes collected over centuries by families living in some of Britain’s most historic houses including Spetchley Park, Priors Court Forthampton and Ombersley Court.

The map, by John Speed, is going up for auction.

The map, a quirky carved oak chair inspired by Charles Dickens, a portrait of Oliver Cromwell after Sir Peter Lely, and a considerable quantity of 18th Century Worcester porcelain among other things, will go under the hammer at the auction on March 17 and 18 at Chorley’s, Prinknash Abbey Park, near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Bidders can register to bid live online through Chorley’s website:www.chorleys.com.