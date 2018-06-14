120 music acts, 30 venues, two full days for Morecambe Music Festival

This year’s Morecambe Music Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever with over 120 acts performing in 30 venues across the town.

Organiser of the festival, singer and performer Stuart Michaels, told The Visitor: “This is the second music festival. Last year we had 16 venues involved on one day but this year it’s over two days, Saturday and Sunday, July 14-15, and we have nearly double the amount of venues involved and plenty of bands and acts performing.

“We have tribute acts, punk, ska, rock and pop bands, there is something for everyone and it’s for all ages too.

“We have two family zones this year at The Trimpell club and Regent Park, and on both days families can take their kids there.

“This year its bigger and better than ever and it’s all free.”

Stuart felt it was important this year for the festival to have a side to it to give a platform for future people in entertainment so he created the Morecambe Music Festival Academy where people can go and perform and sing.

Stuart said: “At The Cumberland View there is an open mic night where people that have never performed before in public can go along and get some experience. It’s so expensive having to buy all the equipment and there is no question it’s a big risk so I wanted to give people a chance who’ve been thinking about performing to actually do it.”

This year Stuart will also be performing himself in the Winter Gardens, which he missed out on last year. He said: “I missed out on some of the atmosphere of performing last year. I bumped into so many people last year who had mapped out where they were going to go and this year every pub links with the next one in a line to Morecambe town centre.

“Brochures are currently being produced detailing the venues and bands for the festival and these will be available from the beginning of July in every pub that’s involved and some local shops and cafes.”

Stuart is hoping this year’s two-day event brings in more revenue for local businesses, as he said in just one day last year, businesses benefited by £11k.

He said: “I want to keep on building and building it. If any pubs want to get involved they can contact me via Facebook or mobile 07984 759772 by the end of the week. There is room for one or two more venues to get involved.”

Visit www.morecambe musicfestival.uk for details.