£1.7k gift for Royal Lancaster Infirmary

A cheque for more than £1,700 was presented to the respiratory department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in memory of John Knowles.

The money was received in memory of John after he died earlier this year, and was presented to the hospital by his wife of more than 50 years, Margaret, who is also a volunteer at the hospital.

The money will be used to buy equipment for the unit to make other patients’ lives easier.

Dr Shahedal Bari, Respiratory Consultant and Deputy Medical Director, said: “It was very humbling to receive such a generous gift in memory of John.

“John and Margaret were both service users and Margaret is also a care giver – volunteering at the hospital and helping others and it is testament to her generosity of spirit and we’re delighted that the donation will help the department – and other patients – in this way. We are extremely grateful.”

Margaret said: “John would have been very honoured by the number of people from all walks of his life (childhood to the present day), who chose to donate to the “Respiratory Department” at the RLI in his memory, and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart”.