Young Lancaster singer aiming to raise £2,500 for Morecambe Bay Foodbank

A young singer from Lancaster is hoping to raise £2,500 for Morecambe Bay Foodbank by doing a seven-week long “big charity busk”.

Olivia-Mae Mulqueeney, 14, who has been singing since she was small, said she wanted to raise money for the community to give people a “better Christmas”.

Olivia, who won a scholarsip at Liverpool performing arts academy the LMA, in August, said: “I would like to help put a smile on people’s faces that would normally be worrying about how to afford Christmas.

“Hopefully by busking I will raise lots of money that will help buy food and gifts for the community.”

She’ll be perfoming at the Christmas Markets at Lancaster Leisure Park, as well as several pub open-mic sessions in the Lancaster area.

She will be performing some Christmas songs, and her tracks range from Lady Gaga and Etta James to Alicia Keys and Amy Winehouse.

The Christmas Markets take place on November 22, 23 and 24 at Lancaster Brewery, and Olivia will be performing intermittently outside CAM Photography Lancaster over the three days - including at Lancaster Brewery itself on November 24 at 5pm.

She is also confirmed to perform at The John O’ Gaunt open mic session at 6pm on Sunday December 1, The Robert Gillow on Thursday December 5 at 9pm, and Kanteena on Sunday December 8 at 2pm.

She will also be singing at Accidental Brewery, The Golden Lion, The Butcher and Tonic, The Royal Hotel & Bar , Ye Olde Shambles Inn and The Tap House at dates and times to be arranged..

You’ll be able to catch her on Beyond Radio this Friday, November 22 too.

Open mic sessions have been a regular staple in Lancaster for years - helping to hone the skills and confidence of budding musicians.

Several take place in the city on a weekly basis.

