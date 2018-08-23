Witches festival is just magical

The second annual Lancashire Witches Weekend at Lancaster Castle to commemorate the Infamous Pendle Witch Trials was a spellbinding success.

More than 2000 guests attended over the weekend and took part in a variety of activities from an interactive historical walk, talks by local authors, a visit to the infamous well tower dungeon for a meeting with Demdike and even Broom Stick training in the courtyard.

Picture by Julian Brown 18/08/18''Having a go in the stocks is Madeleine Colclough (5)''Lancashire Witches weekend at Lancaster Castle

Head of Communications for the Duchy of Lancaster Debbie Garritty said: “Lancaster Castle has a wealth of history that the Duchy is keen to share with residents and visitors to the City.

“We are very pleased that the Witches Festival has proved so popular and look forward to building on the success of this year’s event in 2019.

“Festival manager for Attic Door Productions Sophie Webster said: “Putting the Lancashire Witches Weekend together is such an exciting project.

“To be able to access such an integral part of Lancaster’s History and create an event that is not only accessible and entertaining but also introduces the history of the Pendle Witches to guests who may not be fully aware of the circumstances behind the Trial and to know it has been so well received and such a success is always really fulfilling.

Picture by Julian Brown 18/08/18''Helen Burrows as Demdike''Lancashire Witches weekend at Lancaster Castle

“The guest feedback from the event has been exceptionally positive and we’re already planning next year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.”