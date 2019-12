A 120ft big wheel will tower over Lancaster as part of a programme of winter entertainment in the city.

Construction of the observation wheel - which forms part of Lancaster On Ice - started today, December 10, in Dalton Square.

Construction of the big wheel gets underway in Lancaster

It will be twice as high as Lancaster Town Hall, and is due to open to the public on Thursday, December 13.

Entry to the wheel will be £5 per person.