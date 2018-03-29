Walks from train stations launched by Northern Rail

Train operator Northern has launched a series of ten walks, which start and finish at railway stations in the north of England, in time for the start of the spring walking season.

Working with experts from the popular TV series Walks Around Britain, Northern has developed a range of walks to suit all abilities. They include city walks, coastal walks, walks suitable for young children and scenic walks – all of which can all be downloaded from Northern’s website and include step-by-step guides, time guides, difficulty grading, dog friendliness and map including OS references at www.northernrailway.co.uk/walks. The ten walks include a circular walk from Arnside.

Northern’s Regional Director for the West, Sharon Keith said: “This collection of walks is part of Northern’s We Are Northern campaign which celebrates everything the north of England has to offer. We have some fabulous places for walking all across the north, many of which can be accessed from one of our 450 plus stations, including Arnside, Blackpool and Windermere.

“Our trains stop at remote villages, busy market towns and thriving cities and once you’re there, there’s no better way to explore than on foot and these walks do just that. These are the first ten, but we will be adding more over the coming months.”