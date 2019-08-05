Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.

VIDEO and pictures: Morecambe 1940s revival weekend

Morecambe 1940s revival weekend was a feast of vintage music and entertainment

People were dancing in the street and cycling on vintage cycles.

Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.

1. Singing trio The Bobby Pin Ups get ready to perform

Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.
Michelle Adamson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
From left, Ray Ellis and Gavin Dring. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.

2. Morecambe 1940s revival weekend

From left, Ray Ellis and Gavin Dring. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.
Michelle Adamson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
From left, Kath Mercer and Kath Shallis. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.

3. Appealing for donations for Morecambe Revival 2020

From left, Kath Mercer and Kath Shallis. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.
Michelle Adamson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bev Butler on her crafty sew and sew stall. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.

4. A stitch in time saves nine

Bev Butler on her crafty sew and sew stall. Dancing, singing, cycling, stalls, vehicles and more at the second annual 1940's Revival Weekend, held in and around Morecambe War Memorial Hall.
Michelle Adamson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6