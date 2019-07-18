Tour De Football for charity

A ‘Tour De Football’ which included a stop off at Morecambe FC’s Globe Arena raised more than £4,000 for charity.

Kerry Crooks from Leyland completed a 140 mile bike ride titled “Tour De Football” raising over £4,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The sponsored bike ride saw Kerry cycle around eight Lancashire Football Stadiums including Morecambe F.C., Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers F.C, Burnley F.C, Accrington Stanley, A.F.C Fylde, Blackpool F.C, and Fleetwood Town F.C before returning back to Preston North End’s stadium to finish.

She received fantastic support and hospitality throughout the day from all the football clubs, where she was able to take a quick break at the grounds to refuel ready for the next stage.

Community spirit was high on the day, with a lot of Kerry’s family, friends and colleagues joining Kerry on their bikes for some of the ride to cheer her on. Other groups of supporters were at various football grounds to welcome her arrival at each.

Kerry arrived back at Preston North End to a large cheering crowd of family and friends who had supported the whole day.

Kerry said “The day was absolutely brilliant from start to finish and it is an experience I will never forget. I am overwhelmed by the incredible support I received from everyone throughout the day.

“The hardest part of the ride was definitely over in East Lancashire where we experienced some long and very steep hills with a strong head wind to contend with but all in all the we had a great ride. I would like to thank each and every person who has supported the event either through getting on their bikes, cheering us on or donating”.

Kerry cycled in memory of her father who was treated by Rosemere Cancer Foundation during his battle with Amyloidosis.

Glasgows was the main event sponsors for the bike ride and provided water bottles and t-shirts for Kerry and her support riders.

Andy Ray, Head of Projects at Glasgows said: “It has been great for Glasgows to support an event like this, but also to see the progress and determination Kerry had throughout her training and keep in touch with her.”

The event has raised over £4600 to date. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kerryscyclingchallenge2019 to donate.