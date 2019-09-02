Morecambe Vintage by the Sea. From left: Jeremy and Julie Slater, Janet and Peter Brown.

Thousands flock to Morecambe for Vintage festival: pictures from the event

Thousands of people flocked to Morecambe for Vintage by the Sea festival over the weekend.

The promenade was bustling with the best dressed visitors a festival can wish for, all enjoying a free weekend of brilliant fashion, design, music, workshops, street theatre and primped pooches.

Morecambe Vintage by the Sea. Jay and Elaine Bird.

1. Vintage hairstyles and clothes for festival

People in armed forces uniform at the festival.

2. Chatting outside The Midland hotel

Morecambe Vintage by the Sea. Mark Ewing

3. Hats off at the festival

Morecambe Vintage by the Sea. Richard Jarvis.

4. At The Midland for the vintage festival

