This is how Lancashire looked in 1996

Lancashire netball seems set for a bright future thanks to these sporting girls from Leyland Motors. Under the watchful eye of top players Ruth Watson and Suzanne Rimmer almost 50 girls are put through their paces every week
Songster and dairy farmer Raymond Smith is milking his success and giving Andrew Lloyd-Webber a run for his money. The 48-year-old of White Coppice Farm, near Chorley, has written a musical called Samuel, which is to be stage at Preston's Guild Hall in April, complete with a chorus of 250 schoolchildren. Raymond is pictured here (left) with vet Gil Riley, giving the cows a rendition of the music