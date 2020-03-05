This is how Lancashire looked in 1990

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1990.

Pupils at Carr Hill High School in Kirkham have been enjoying a special week of art events. The programme included visits by authors, poets, actors and an artist. Among the visitors were members of Preston Poets Society, who are pictured above with some of the pupils

Members of the 1st Broughton troop of beavers and cubs joined councillors Audrey Scott, Liz Clarkson and Jack Heatley in a bid to get rid of litter in the Sharoe Green area of Preston. They started their drive, armed with brushes and pans, near Booth's supermarket in Sharoe Green Lane

Clitheroe joined the leading 'lights' of semi-pro soccer with the historic switch-on of their brand new floodlights. Everton 'hard man' Norman Whiteside was present to mark the official switch-on, deputising for the late withdrawal of Bryan Robson who had been due to attend

Girls showing off fashions of the day

