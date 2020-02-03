This is how Lancashire looked in 1986

They're off! Fun runners leap into action at Lancashire Polytechnic in aid of the man who fired the starting pistol. Dr Tim Curtis is suffering from leukaemia and an appeal named after him is helping to pay for a new leukaemia unit at Christie's Hospital in Manchester. Around 100 people jogged through the campus at Preston to raise funds

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1986. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1986

High scoring Dolphins made their sponsors pay dearly in a marathon netball session. For the side, sponsored for every goal they scored during the five-and-a-half hour tournament, netted a grand total of 105. And the goals earned them first place in the event, organised by the Preston South Ribble Ladies Circle. All the competitors and officials are pictured above
Fire-eating, human pyramids and spectacular juggling were on display in St George's and on the Flag Market, courtesy of Manchester Community Circus Workshop. Pictured above, Pete Z warms up on a cold winter's day
Flipping heck! To cap it all, South Ribble's Club chief, Roger Farrington, wasn't prepared for a top award when he visited the 9th Penwortham St Leonard's Spitfire Cub Pack, who were preparing for Pancake Day. Pictured are Sixers Stuart Hunter, Noel Ackerman, Andrew Smith, Steven Harry and Andrew Crompton, having a laugh at Mr Farrington's expense
Children's favourite Captain Pugwash came to life when the author of the famous books visited a primary school. Writer and artist John Ryan sketched the characters from the series for youngsters at Broad Oak Primary School in Penwortham, Preston
