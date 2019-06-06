This is how Lancashire looked in 1982

This week we are looking at 1982. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1982
1. What a din! Verco the clown gave his young fans a slight case of earache with his musical performance on an old car horn. They had gathered round to watch his show in St George's Centre as part of Preston shopping festival
2. T.S. Eliot's drama Murder in the Cathedral, presented by Preston Drama Club, opened at Preston Parish Church as part of the church's Festival Year. Pictured, left to right, are: Tony Henry, Ken Nightingale, Joe Coupe, Don Stephenson (as Thomas a Beckett), David Colley and Peter Coupe
3. Members of the Preston Piranha Swimming Club synchronised swimming team, pictured with their coach - Mrs Marlene Irish (centre) and, from left, Liz Carter and Marion Aston, and back, Alison Orrell and Pam Stott
4. These boys scouts certainly have something to smile about. The lads of the 1st Newton and Clifton scout group have just received some new camping equipment from the Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary Club
