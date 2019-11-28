Lancashire Constabulary Brass Band players are blowing their own trumpet - for they have just won 500 and a trophy in a national competition. The band, under the direction of Bandmaster Mr William Hill, beat eight other bands in the Pontins Championship Final Cup contest at the Prestatyn Holiday Village, North Wales

This is how Lancashire looked in 1976

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1976. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1976

Three Tuson College girls have been picked for the Lancashire under 19s hockey team for a match against Cheshire. They are (from left) Louise Fleuriot, Alison Warner and Felicity Gibbins. Paul Clayton (right), 18, has been picked for the county junior soccer team to play Cheshire next week
John McLellan and Pamela Booth, both aged 10, enjoy the fun of a bonfire night at Preston Amounderness Round Table's bonfire at Lytham Road, Fulwood
Forget Lapland and reindeer this year for Father Christmas is tucked away in Preston's Sherwood Forest. Santa is cheerier than ever beside Robin Hood, his merry men and the pint-supping Friar Tuck at the Lancaster Road Co-op. The store has gone to town and set up an animated Robin Hood scene starring the drinking Friar and Santa
Last year's fifth form from St John Southworth High School in Preston returned to school for an information presentation of certificates. O Level and CSE certificate winners are pictured with the Rev John Foulkes, Rev JL Harrison, Mr RC Freeborough, headmaster, and Mr DW Price at the school
