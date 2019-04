Shoppers to Preston's Lancastria Co-op have enjoyed an eye-catching bonus - more than 150 pictures hanging in the store on the theme of "Mum does many things for me." Pictured are Evening Post studio manager Ken Wignall talking to two of the artists, five-year-old Helen Peplow, of Regent Drive, Fulwood and Marie Windle, 10, of Fir Trees Place, Ribbleton

