These are the best Wetherspoons in Lancashire - according to Tripadvisor reviews
You can find Wetherspoons all across Lancashire - but which are the region's favourites?
Saturday 01 February 2020 17:00
These are the best Wetherspoon pubs in Lancashire, according to reviews left on Tripadvisor:
1. The Velvet Coaster, Blackpool
This seaside pub came out a clear winner, with a whopping 3383 reviews and a score of 4 out of 5. "Great sea view front with open air terrace - great staff, good prices and great food"
2. The Jolly Tars, Cleveleys
Rating:4/5. Reviews: 518. "Really tasty breakfast served hot and very quick considering how busy I always find it"
3. The Leyland Lion, Leyland
Rating: 4/5. Reviews: 416. "Always a nice pint, the real ales are always well looked after and also are the normal largers. Nice atmosphere, not unusual for it to be busy but the food is good busy or not."
4. The Thomas Drummond, Fleetwood
Rating 4/5. Reviews: 196. "Service is always efficient and staff always friendly. Food arrives fast and hot, and the portion sizes are generous. Always a good selection of beers and not expensive."
