Teenage model from Lancaster wins a medal

A Lancaster teenager competed to win the title of a national modelling competition.

Junior Miss Lancaster 2018/19, Sofie Deighton, competed in the finals of Junior Miss British Isles at the Crowne Plaza hotel, Chester.

The teen, a Year 10 Ripley St Thomas pupil, was selected from over 3000 entrants to take part in the finals. The 15 year old fought off competition, to appear in the top 20 for her age category, 11-15. The contestants had to impress the judges (former winners and model agency scouts) by strutting their stuff on the runway.

The finalists wowed judges with their two outfit choices: a spring/summer dress and a prom dress.

Although she did not take the title in this competition, Sofie was thrilled to win a medal and a fee paid place in the finals of Junior Miss English Rose, which takes place in Southport, in September.

Sofie said: “It was such an amazing experience. Everyone was so friendly and it was so much fun.

“It’s made me feel so much more confident.”

Sofie was sponsored for the event by local businesses Jan Kent Hair and Micro-beauty room, Hala Square, Lancaster.