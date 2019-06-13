Taking the plunge for Morecambe charity

Mother and daughter duo, Jane Lippitt and Eleanor Bayton, completed the Great North Swim for charity Unique Kidz and Co.

The challenge took place on Lake Windermere and the pair completed a one mile swim to raise money for the local charity which has supported their family for the past 10 years.

Jane’s youngest daughter, Sarah, has been going to Unique Kidz and Co since the charity opened in 2009.

Throughout the years she has been to their afterschool and holiday clubs and now attends their college club and daytime support sessions for young adults with disabilities.

Jordan Halpin, fundraising officer at Unique Kidz and Co said: “Sarah and her family have been a huge part of Unique Kidz and Co for the past 10 years and we are so grateful to Jane and Eleanor for taking on this huge challenge and raising such a fantastic amount. “

Jane and Eleanor have raised over £500 for Unique Kidz and Co so far.

In total, the charity had four swimmers taking part over the weekend including a corporate supporter from DGM Financial Planning.

A previous fundraiser for Unique Kidz and Co included people from businesses in Lancaster and Morecambe taking part in Born Survivor for the charity’s tenth birthday.

The event took place at Capesthorne Hall in Cheshire and teams completed 5km and 10km military style obstacle courses.

The group included teams from LARS Communications Ltd, Pink Link Ladies, Waters and Atkinson Accountants and Like Technologies.

Jane Halpin, co-founder and Trustee at Unique Kidz and Co: “As a small charity, we really appreciate any support we receive from local businesses and we were thrilled to have so many enter teams and raise money for us. Over £2500 has been raised by the businesses and the total is still rising which is fantastic!”

Unique Kidz and Co is a Morecambe based charity which runs a range of services for disabled children, young adults and their families.

The charity was set up in 2009 by two parents of children with disabilities.

It currently supports over 100 local children and young adults through its afterschool clubs, holiday clubs, daytime support service, siblings group and stay and play sessions. Visit www.uniquekidzandco.org.uk.