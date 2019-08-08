Summer at The Gregson in Lancaster

A historic community pub in Lancaster will be organising a number of events this summer to celebrate CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign - an initiative to encourage pub-going over the summer months.

The Gregson Centre on Moorgate is an Arts and Community Centre and pub. This historic institute has been serving the community in various capacities since 1889.

Starting with Fizz Friday, they are organising a number of events to encourage locals and visitors alike to head down to their pub this summer. Forthcoming activities include:

Fizz Friday, enjoy a bottle of Prosecco for only August 9, 16 and 23.

Charity Quiz Night, second and fourth Tuesday at 8.30pm, £1.50 to enter. They will be supporting on August 13 St Johns Hospice and August 27, Home-Start Morecambe.

Toastie Night, the Sourdough Toastie Co will be serving their tasty toasties in the beer garden from 5pm on August 16.

Cider Sunday, enjoy a refreshing cider in our sun trap beer garden, 2 bottles of Magners for £7, available August 11, 18, 25.

Summer ales, keep an eye on the pumps to find out what’s next! Including Hobgoblin Gold and Boadicea.

CAMRA is working with hundreds of pubs, including The Gregson Centre, to organise events to celebrate pub-going this summer, helping to keep the tradition alive by reminding the public how important their local is to their community.

The Gregson said: “We’re a pub, but not just a pub, we’re rooted in the heart of the community and people tell us we’re unique because we attract people from all walks of life and are a home for all.” Visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/.