Step into the story at Lancaster Castle this Easter

Step into the Story presents a day out at Lancaster Castle for all the family this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Carol Little and Linda Hampton, the team behind North West based theatre and events company, Step into the Story, are presenting what they say is a delightful Easter event in the glorious surroundings of the castle.

Join Tweet the chick for arts, crafts and games; story time with Airy the Woodland Fairy; plant seeds with Framer Ed in his potting shed and visit the chocolate garden with the Easter Bunny where you can wrap your own chocolate Easter egg to take away.

The event is from Saturday (March 31) to Easter Monday April 2.

Tickets available online via Skiddle or telephone 07885 161758 for details of prices.