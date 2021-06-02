Warton near Carnforth is the number 1 trending staycation destination in the UK
The village of Warton is number 1 of the top ten trending staycation spots in the UK according to Sykes Holiday Cottages.
Sykes Holiday Cottages have compiled the top 10 spots to book this summer, based on analysis of recent holiday let bookings throughout the UK.
They've reported that bookings for summer 2021 are already up more than 40 per cent in comparison to 2019.
The small Lancashire village of Warton famous for its beautiful nature reserve, Warton Crag, and its traditional brewery, topped the list. The village is also not too far from both Morecambe Bay and the Lake District.
The top trending staycation spots
1) Warton, Lancashire
2) Runswick Bay, North Yorkshire
3) Looe, Cornwall
4) Storrs, Cumbria
5) Brixham, Devon
6) Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey
7) Chyandour, Cornwall
8) Nefyn, North Wales
9) Hunstanton, Norfolk
10) Dobwalls, Cornwall
Graham Donoghue, Sykes Holiday Cottages CEO, said: "With the honeypot locations across the country booking up fast, we’ve seen a huge growth in demand for lesser-known – but no less enjoyable – staycation destinations."
"Coastal towns and villages definitely dominate the list, as people are putting their passports away this year in favour of UK beach breaks."