States trip of lifetime for Lancaster theatre students

Talented pupils from Lancaster’s Turning Point Theatre Arts School haven’t yet got their feet back on the ground after a Hollywood trip of a lifetime.

Seventeen students from the dance and drama school at Lancaster Leisure Park are eagerly putting their new experiences and skills into practice, after what could be a career-influencing experience.

The trip began with a day to acclimatise and get into the Tinseltown spirit.

After touring the Hollywood sights, including Beverly Hills, Sunset Boulevard, Rodeo Drive and a tour of “homes of the stars”, the work began in earnest.

With no time for a lie-in, next morning it was straight into an early morning canyon hike.

Then dance classes with some of Hollywood’s top teachers and choreographers, treading the same boards as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Pink and even Will Smith.

The performance-packed week continued with daily classes across famous performing arts studios, learning new skills including burlesque, TV performance, and audition skills.

With no time to be star-struck, the students found themselves rehearsing alongside professional dancers and actors, including a class taken by Mickey Rooney’s choreographer son, Michael.

But it wasn’t all work. The students were able to squeeze in a visit to Disneyland, Universal Film Studios and perform as part of the warm up at a live TV studio recordings.

Attending a showbiz Hollywood film premier gave an inspiring glimpse of showbiz glitz and glamour.

Then it was time to take centre stage, with the nervous students receiving a standing ovation after performing in front of Madame Tussauds on Hollywood Boulevard.

Later in the week the students were able to present their specially choreographed showcase on the Hollywood studio stage at Disneyland, a truly magical experience to close the trip.

Principal Gail Johnstone said: “This has been an amazing return trip and our students did themselves proud.

“They were challenged out of their comfort zones but it was so inspiring for them, and emotional too. With great feedback and invaluable experiences and contacts, some could seriously consider pursuing a Hollywood career.”

“With many of the school’s alumni securing places at top performing arts schools and going on to hugely successful careers, it’s a case of “Watch out Hollywood; Lancaster’s coming!”