Soul night at The Gregson in Lancaster

The Gregson Community Association is holding a Northern Soul night to raise money for their new kitchen appeal.

The Gregson Centre has officially opened ticket sales for its Northern Soul Night, which will be take place at 7pm on September 13 at The Gregson Centre.

Currently the Gregson Centre does not have its own kitchen and the charity that oversees the centre, the Gregson Community Association believe building a kitchen, so they can provide locally sourced and affordably priced food to the local residents will allow the centre to better serve the community and to keep the community centre open.

They are running a number of events throughout 2019 to help raise money to build the new kitchen. The very successful Auction of Promises held on the July 13 is being followed by an evening of Northern Soul music featuring the brilliant Morecambe Vinyl Players!

The Gregson Centre on Moorgate is an Arts & Community Centre and pub.

This historic institute has been serving the community in various capacities since 1889.

Currently they are known for being a community hub with great function rooms, an excellent real ale offering, and warm friendly staff.

Facilities include two large function rooms with bars, a cinema and sun trap beer garden.

The Gregson Centre is a fully accessible and pet friendly, family establishment.

For more information on the Northern Soul Night visit https://www.facebook.com/events/907636062903609/ or http://www.gregson.co.uk/grgson-events/events-and-celebrations/.

Or for information on the new kitchen appeal https://www.facebook.com/GetGrubBackInTheGreggie/ or https://twitter.com/grub_in