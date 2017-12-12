SLIDESHOW: Can't see the church for the Christmas trees

Morecambe Parish Church welcomed hundreds of visitors through the door to its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Visitors were able to see over 65 different Christmas trees, provided by businesses, charities, societies and individuals.

Each tree was decorated to say something about the organisation that provided it, and there was a good range of creativity and colour on display.

As well as the Tree Festival, there was a Christmas Fair filling the Memorial Hall, with stalls from local traders and crafts, a café serving meals, snacks and our famous mulled wine.

Teas, coffees and, of course, mince pies were also available in church.

Revd Mike Peatman of Morecambe Parish Church, said: “Each year we select a charity or cause to receive one third of the proceeds from the festival.

“This year we will be sending over £500 to the project run at Morecambe Bay Community Primary School to provide cooked meals for children during school holidays.

“This project is affiliated to the national Make Lunch project https://www.makelunch.org.uk/ which seeks to ensure children are supported through the holidays.

“Many thanks again to all who planned, participated, contributed and attended to make this one of our most successful festivals.”