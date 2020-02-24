Six Lancashire neighbours land lottery windfall

Four people living in the same street were celebrating today after scooping a £1,000 lotto prize each.

The neighbours all live in Meadow Drive, Bolton-le-Sands, near Carnforth, and netted the windfall when their postcode was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Lancashire's luckiest address was revealed as LA5 8HA in the draw.

Meanwhile, two residents in Westminster Place, Eccleston, near Chorley, also won £1,000 each when their postcode PR7 5QP was pulled out in the draw/

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What brilliant news to start your week. Congratulations to our winners.”