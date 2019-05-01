Season of events from More Music this summer

More Music has unveiled its new season of events coming up aimed at the whole family.

From the unique harmony singing of Lady Maisery to the lyrically outlandish and melodically addictive Yama Warashi, music lovers are in for a treat this spring and summer at More Music.

On Saturday May 11 Lady Maisery return to More Music with their unique approach to harmony singing and intelligent arrangements of both traditional repertoire and original compositions.

Multi-instrumentalists and singers Hazel Askew, Hannah James and Rowan Rheingans harness and celebrate their united voice.

Families with young children can enjoy interactive music with singing, light, textures, colour and shadows in Magic Islands of Music – where playing with objects and instruments in a specially created space allows children to share and explore. Magic Islands of Music is on Saturday May 25 and Sunday May 26 at various times throughout the day.

As a special fundraising event, on Sunday June 23, More Music are inviting people to take part in a Cross Bay Walk.

An exceptional way to enjoy the beauty of Morecambe Bay, The Queen’s Official Guide to the sands will lead participants across the biggest expanse of tidal mudflats and sand in the UK.

All money raised in this charity walk will help fund More Music’s projects, making positive changes for the community.

Catch the Wind Kite Festival returns to Morecambe Promenade on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30 from 12pm – 5pm on both days.

One of the top family events of the summer in Morecambe, it’s a festival that appeals to all ages.

The marvellous multi-coloured kites take to the sky whilst on the ground there’s a lively programme of music, performance, arts and craft workshops and more. It’s the perfect way to spend a weekend at the seaside.

On Saturday July 20, art rock ensemble Yama Warashi will perform, fronted by Zun Zun Egui’s Yoshino Shigihara. Inspired by Japenese folk dance, free jazz, tribal African music and heavily saturated in Psychedelia, Yama Warashi are lyrically outlandish and charming, melodically addictive and mythical.

Other community festivals include the West End Festival on Saturday July 13 and the West End Fun Palace later on in the year in October.

Find out more at www.moremusic.org.uk.