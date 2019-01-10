Search for original Morecambe swimming stadium photo

Does anyone have a copy of this photo dating back to 1945?

The picture shows people queuing for the super swimming stadium in Morecambe and pictured among the crowds is film and TV director Chris Bould’s mother and some other members of the family.

Chris contacted us trying to trace an original copy of the image so he could enlarge it and see his mother and family clearly.

Unfortunately, the photo has not been found.

If you have an original copy of the photo, please contact Michelle Blade on 01524 385924 or email michelle.blade@jpimedia.co.uk.