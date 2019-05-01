In a while, crocodile.

Scarecrows take over Wray village during festival

Wray Scarecrow Festival is in full swing with plenty of scarecrows throughout the village to see.

The theme for this year’s festival is ‘evolution’ and the festival has certainly evolved

The evolution of stickman.

1. Stickman scarecrow at Wray Scarecrow Festival

Brexit themed madhatters tea party.

2. The Madchatters tea party

Keeping the wolf from the door.

3. Wolf scarecrow at Wray

Chicken and egg scenario.

4. What came first, the chicken or the egg?

