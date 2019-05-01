Scarecrows take over Wray village during festival

The theme for this year’s festival is ‘evolution’ and the festival has certainly evolved

1. Stickman scarecrow at Wray Scarecrow Festival The evolution of stickman. Dan Martino jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The Madchatters tea party Brexit themed madhatters tea party. Dan Martino jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Wolf scarecrow at Wray Keeping the wolf from the door. Dan Martino jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. What came first, the chicken or the egg? Chicken and egg scenario. Dan Martino jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more