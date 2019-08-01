RSPB weekend at Leighton Moss

Get up close and personal with nature and pop along to the RSPB Binocular and Telescope open weekend at RSPB Leighton Moss.

The free event runs at the Silverdale reserve on Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4 from 10am-4pm, when a variety of binoculars and telescopes will be on display for visitors to try out, as well as friendly, impartial advice from the knowledgeable team of staff and volunteers.

Money raised through purchases at these events helps the RSPB reserve teams to continue to deliver their wildlife conservation work, advocacy and allows thousands of people every year to get closer to nature.

The event is suitable for all levels of bird and wildlife watchers.

For more information visit rspb.org.uk/leightonmoss.