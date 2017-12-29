Retune your radio to receive BBC Radio Lancashire

BBC Radio Lancashire will no longer broadcast programmes on 1557 kHz medium wave from January 15. Listeners who live around Lancaster, Morecambe and Arnside, and currently listen on medium wave, will need to tune to alternative frequencies or find BBC Radio Lancashire online or on Freeview.

BBC Radio Lancashire is still on air on FM, DAB, Freeview and online at BBC.co.uk/radiolancashire or on the BBC iPlayer Radio app.

For FM, listeners should retune to 103.9MHz in Central and West Lancashire, or 95.5MHz in East Lancashire. In Morecambe Bay and Lancaster, BBC Radio Lancashire is on 104.5 MHz. On DAB, look for BBC Radio Lancashire on the radio’s display.

Listeners can also find BBC Radio Lancashire on Freeview on channel 720.

The station has a second medium wave radio transmitter in the Preston area which will continue to broadcast programmes. Listeners in Preston should try 855 kHz medium wave.

John Clayton, managing editor, BBC Radio Lancashire said: “There are now a number of ways to listen to BBC Radio Lancashire, including FM and digital radio, and now Freeview and the BBC iPlayer Radio app.

“The investments we have made in digital radio, including supporting the recent addition of several digital radio transmitters to improve reception and adding BBC Radio Lancashire to digital TV, mean that fewer and fewer people are listening to medium wave and the BBC has to reassess whether our medium wave broadcasts still represent value for money.

“Our normal programmes won’t be on 1557 kHz medium wave from January 15, although we will then broadcast information on how to re-tune and details of who to contact for help until the end of the month.”

Listeners who are having trouble finding BBC Radio Lancashire can call BBC Reception Advice on 03700 100 700.

Calls are charged at standard rates.

Detailed transmitter and re-tuning information is also available online at bbc.co.uk/receptionsearch.