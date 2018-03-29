Reggae night will bring The Yorkshire House down

For one very special night only Gaz Fisher meets Daddy Jah Vis and Swassy J for a fundraiser at The Yorkshire House in Lancaster.

The reggae night organised by Gaz, who used to run an underground dance music sound system in Lancaster in the late 90s and early 2000s called The Buddhakkan Headset, is to raise money for Lancaster Music Co-op.

DJs Steve and Samson Jarvis (Daddy Jah Vis and Swassy J) will be performing along with Gaz Fisher at the Lancaster Music Co-op fundraiser.

Gaz, who lived in Lancaster for 42 years before moving to Brighton where he now lives and works, says he has been playing records since he could reach a turntable.

He said: “I bumped into Steve and his family by chance as we were both at a reggae dance in Brighton a couple of months ago.

“We swapped numbers and as I was going to be visiting Lancaster in March seeing friends and family thought about putting a little night on.

“I contacted Steve and he and his son got involved too. They’ll be playing on the night too.”

Gaz added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing some lovely,friendly faces again on the night and the long six hour haul up the motorway to my hometown with a box of my best reggae and dub will be worth it!”

The reggae fundraiser is on tomorrow (Friday), from 9pm until 1am at The Yorkshire House.

Doors open at 8.30pm and suggested donation on the door is £3.

All donations will go directly to supporting Lancaster Music Co-op.