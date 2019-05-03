Recipe: Tiramisu from Stanley House

Head Pastry chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Ian Cooper, shares his recipe for a delicious dessert favourite of tiramisu.
Makes 1 large dish of 4-6 portions
Ingredients
For the dark chocolate and coffee mousse layer
500g dark chocolate
400g whipping cream
120g (3 shots) espresso coffee
30g water
For the Mascarpone mousse layer
500g Mascarpone cheese
300g marsala
400g whipping cream
100g whipping cream
4 leaves gelatine – soaked and squeezed dry
125g egg yolk
200g sugar
To finish
1 packet of sponge fingers soaked in 200g stock syrup and 100g marsala mixed together
Method: for the dark chocolate and coffee mousse layer
Semi whip the cream
Just melt the chocolate over a Bain Marie
Bring the water and coffee to the boil and add to the chocolate
Fold in the whipped cream and reserve
Method: for the Mascarpone mousse layer
Mix the marsala with the mascarpone
Semi whip 400g cream
In a thick bottomed pan bring the sugar and a little water to 121 degrees Celsius
Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks until they turn pale in colour and pour on the hot sugar, whisking continuously
Over a low heat, dissolve the gelatine in the 100g of cream and slowly mix into the mascarpone mix whisking continuously
Add the mascarpone mix to the egg yolk mix and mix well
Fold in the semi whipped cream
To finish
In a suitable mould, pour in some of the chocolate mousse
Top with sponge fingers
Top with the mascarpone mousse
Continue to fill your mould in layers and leave to set overnight in the fridge
Sprinkle with cocoa powder and serve