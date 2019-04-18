Recipe: Hot cross brioche doughnuts

No doubt you will have plenty of Easter eggs to munch on...and you still can’t eat enough hot cross buns...so here’s a great excuse to keep the seasonal theme going with this recipe from Booths.

Preps 25 mins

Cooks 40 mins

INGREDIENTS

450g strong white bread flour, plus extra for dusting

6g sea salt

45g caster sugar

1 tsp mixed spices

1 tsp cinnamon

35g currants

35g chopped apricots

10g instant yeast

115ml warm milk

4 eggs

230g diced unsalted butter at room temperature

1ltr sunflower oil for deep frying

Cross topping

75g plain flour

80ml cold water

1tbsp sunflower oil

Sugar coating

100g caster sugar

1tbsp cinnamon

Dipping sauce

Cartmel Sticky Toffee Sauce

(available in store

£2.50, 170g)

METHOD

1 Mix the bread flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon, mixed spice and yeast in a mixing bowl that attaches to a mixer with a dough hook. Place the yeast and salt on opposite sides.

2 Put the mixer on a slow speed. Gradually add the warmed milk and eggs. Mix for a further five minutes.

3 Gradually add the butter. Then increase the speed until the dough is a smooth sticky consistency.

4 Add the apricots and currants, mix until evenly distributed.

5 Tip the smooth dough into a clean, oiled bowl and cover with cling film.

Leave to prove at room temperature for at least two hours, or leave overnight

in the fridge for a better doughnut texture.

6 Mix the cross topping ingredients together until smooth. Spoon into a piping bag. Set to one side.

7 Lightly dust your work area and tip out the dough and knead again. Evenly divide the dough into 18-20 balls and place on to a lined, floured baking tray. Cover with cling film and leave for at least one hour.

8 Once increased in size, pipe a cross on to each ball with the batter mix.

9 Mix together the caster sugar and cinnamon, set aside.

10 Heat a large saucepan of oil to

approx 175-180ºc using a temperature probe.

11 Place three balls at a time into the oil and fry for four minutes, until cooked through to the middle. Continuously turn the doughnuts in the oil for even colouring.

12 Remove from the oil and tumble in the sugar coating and cinnamon mix. Serve with the dipping sauce.