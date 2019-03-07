RAF has returned to its Morecambe WWII HQ

After some 75 years the RAF has returned ‘home’ to the Clarendon Hotel in Morecambe, location of its Second World War headquarters.

Morecambe and Lancaster RAF Association Branch now meets at the Clarendon on the second Tuesday of each month for lunch at 12.15pm (optional) and a talk at 1.45pm.

Secretary of the Morecambe and Lancaster RAF Association Jane Lartin said: “Whether you have any connection to the RAF or not, you would be most welcome to come along and join in the activities of this friendly branch.

“For details of the 2019 programme call 01524 412987.

“We are aware that there existed photographs of the Clarendon taken during World War II, showing sandbags in front.

“We also have been told that there used to be the RAF Ensign flying outside and military policemen on duty.

“If any readers have copies of such photographs that we could borrow we would be delighted to hear from you. Please call 01524 412987.”.