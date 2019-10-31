Prepare to get spaced out in Lancaster this weekend

Prepare to get spaced out at this year’s Light Up Lancaster with interactive performances and exhibitions focusing on the sun, the moon and our galaxy.

Discover stunning artwork and installations as you meander through Lancaster’s streets, squares, museums and public buildings for the free festival which takes place between 5.30pm and 10pm on Friday and Saturday November 1 and 2.

Light Up Lancaster 2018.

From 8pm on Saturday evening Lancaster’s popular annual Fireworks Display will go off with a bang, while workshops and fringe events will take place during Saturday daytime.

In terms of artworks, there are numerous displays throughout the city centre and further afield. Lancaster Priory hosts Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram. Measuring seven metres in diameter and hanging from the ancient rafters of The Priory, The Moon features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, with each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture representing 5km of the moon’s surface.

In Sun Square, ‘SUN’ makes its world premiere. A partnership between public artist Alex Rinsler and Prof Robert Walsh, one of the UK’s leading solar physicists, it presents astrophysical data from NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory in stunning 360°.

In Market Square, The Promenade of Galaxies is a participatory promenade devised and performed by the flagship youth dance company of Ludus Dance, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landings.

The Ashton Memorial will take you back to 1969 when Apollo 11 was launched to the moon, while Lancaster Castle Courtyard hosts Lightscape, a landscape of flowing colours and tones charting the orbit of satellite planets.

Other stunning events will be taking place in The Storey, Lancaster Library and The Maritime Museum.

Lancaster Visitor Information Centre is the festival’s visitor hub. It is open from 10am until 10pm on Friday November 1 and from 10am until 8pm on Saturday.

Walking trails and guides will be available, as well as information on family-friendly events and workshops.

Lots more information and details, as well as information on the Fireworks on Saturday night, can be found at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk.