Picture postcard view of life in Morecambe in 1930

The young girl pictured paddling in the middle of this picture postcard dating back to 1930 is still alive today.

Fisherman Stephen Clarke kindly loaned us the postcard which features ornamental gardens and rock formations on Morecambe promenade.

Ada Clarke (nee Bakes) who was featured on a postcard of Morecambe in 1930.

Stephen’s mum Ada Bakes, as she was known then, would have been five or six and is pictured with her sister Lucy in the middle of the picture (Ada is on the left).

Ada had two brothers who both died before school age and sadly her sister Lucy is no longer alive.

Ada is now 97 and still lives independently in Lancaster.