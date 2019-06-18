Louise Hall with Daniel Hall, Chloe Hall and Josh and Ava Hawthorne at Scorton Steam Fair.

Picture gallery: Scorton Steam Fair pulls in the visitors

The 15th annual Scorton Steam Fair was very well attended over the weekend.

New for this year was tractor pulling, which proved a big hit with visitors, drawing a sizeable crowd both days.

Peter Turner polishes his steam engine flywheel at Scorton Steam Fair.

1. Where there's muck there's brass

Steam engines make their way to the main ring at Scorton Steam Fair.

2. John Fowler steam engine

The Purple Helmets perform at Scorton Steam Fair.

3. Scrambling with a difference

Chairman of the Llandudno Goldwing Light Parade Dave Crowley at Scorton Steam Fair.

4. Goldwing fan rides into Scorton Steam Fair

