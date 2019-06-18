Picture gallery: Scorton Steam Fair pulls in the visitors

New for this year was tractor pulling, which proved a big hit with visitors, drawing a sizeable crowd both days.

1. Where there's muck there's brass Peter Turner polishes his steam engine flywheel at Scorton Steam Fair.

2. John Fowler steam engine Steam engines make their way to the main ring at Scorton Steam Fair.

3. Scrambling with a difference The Purple Helmets perform at Scorton Steam Fair.

4. Goldwing fan rides into Scorton Steam Fair Chairman of the Llandudno Goldwing Light Parade Dave Crowley at Scorton Steam Fair.

