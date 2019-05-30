Owls provide therapy for OAPs in Lancaster

A member of staff at Laurel Bank care home with a snowy owl.
Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster held an animal therapy session during Dementia Action Week.

The home cares for people living with dementia in its Memory Lane Communities – unique environments, designed to encourage active and enjoyable living.

General manager Lyndsay Scott said: “A snowy owl and a tawny owl came to visit and residents were transfixed, with everybody having a chance to stroke them and ask questions.

“Special memories were shared by residents as we learned more about owls together.”