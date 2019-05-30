Owls provide therapy for OAPs in Lancaster

Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster held an animal therapy session during Dementia Action Week.

The home cares for people living with dementia in its Memory Lane Communities – unique environments, designed to encourage active and enjoyable living.

General manager Lyndsay Scott said: “A snowy owl and a tawny owl came to visit and residents were transfixed, with everybody having a chance to stroke them and ask questions.

“Special memories were shared by residents as we learned more about owls together.”